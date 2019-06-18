Services
Allen Funeral Home
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
MILLBROOK - Susan S. Muccio, 60 of Millbrook, NY passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at The Grand at Pawling following a long illness.

Born in Sharon, CT on November 22, 1958, she was the daughter of Arthur and Katharine Higgins Schmalz.

A true member of the Millbrook community, Susan was active in the local restaurant and catering industry. A supportive mother of her children and is remembered by her involvement in every sporting event. She loved the smell of the ocean air and the sand beneath her feet.

She is survived by her 3 children, Nicole of Westchester County, Danielle of Millbrook and Randy of Orange County; her sisters, Jan Schmalz and Katie Newmann; and her brother Peter Schmalz. Susan was predeceased by her brother John Schmalz.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 from 4-7 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm during the visitation. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in Susan's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065.

For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com

.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 18, 2019
