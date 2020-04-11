|
|
Susan Olson Santoro
Poughkeepsie - Susan Olson Santoro, 62, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on April 10, 2020 in Vassar Bros. Medical Center. She was the Founding Director of New York Academy of Ballet in Poughkeepsie. She is survived by her daughter: Alessia G. Santoro and brother: Richard J. Olson. Due to the current health crisis services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020