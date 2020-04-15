|
Susan Olson Santoro
Poughkeepsie - Susan Olson Santoro, a resident of Poughkeepsie since 2011, entered into eternal rest on Friday April 10, 2020. She passed peacefully at Vassar Brother Medical Center with her loving and devoted daughter by her side. She was 62 years of age.
Susan was born to Frederick and Ellen Olson on September 6, 1957 in Manhattan, New York. She grew up in Woodbridge, New Jersey, but subsequently moved back to New York in order to start her family.
Susan worked for both the Carmelite system and owned her own dance studio within the city of Poughkeepsie. She was a beloved part of the dance community and trained professionally at the School of American Ballet during her younger years, where she would travel to the city with her father in order to follow her dreams. Dance was truly one of Susan's greatest passions in life. In 2008, she proudly opened the doors to her own ballet school, The New York Academy of Ballet in Poughkeepsie, New York. She loved teaching children and young adults in order to share the joy of dance with many young lives. Susan made a tremendous impact on so many young people, and will forever dance in their hearts. When she first opened her ballet school, she hoped that her daughter would have some place to create and expand her passion for dance, as well. Susan lived for her students and put her heart and soul into their yearly performances on the stage of The Bardavon 1869 Opera House. These performances revitalized her soul, bringing her great joy to see her tiny dancers excel and grow on that hallowed stage.
Besides dance, one of her greatest passions was her daughter, Alessia. Alessia selflessly gave time, attention, and love to her mother when she fell ill, becoming her sole caregiver and provider, which her mother was eternally grateful for. Susan was an incredibly loving mother and gave all she could to see her daughter succeed and excel at everything she desired. The bond between mother and daughter is a bond that will continue for a lifetime.
Survivors include her daughter Alessia G. Santoro of Poughkeepsie, NY; one brother Richard J.Olson and his wife Barbara of Pleasant Valley, NY; mother Ellen Olson of Poughkeepsie NY; and two nephews, John Olson, and James Olson. Susan is predeceased by her beloved father Frederick Olson.
Cremation has been entrusted to Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., in Poughkeepsie, NY. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life will commence at the discretion of the family at a later date. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions can be made in Susan's name to at lls.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020