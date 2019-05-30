Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Vassar Temple
New Paltz - Susan P. Barbash, New Paltz passed away at Woodland Pond, New Paltz at the age of 80. Susan was a long time resident of Dutchess County before moving to New Paltz. She grew up in Staten Island and attended Russell Sage College. She graduated from New York University with a Bachelor's degree in Education and Hunter College with a Masters in Education. Susan taught elementary school in Staten Island prior to marrying William Barbash in 1963. Susan was the loving wife of William, mother of Rachel Barbash (Robert Carver) and Daniel Barbash (Hsiao-Pei Yang) and grandmother of Lauren and Stephen Carver and Joseph, Deborah, and Leonard Barbash. Susan retired as a special education teacher from Arlington High School. Susan was a member of Vassar Temple, Hadassah and the Marist College Center for Life Time Studies. Funeral services are Friday May 31, 2019 at Vassar Temple at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Vassar Temple. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
