Susan Pacio



Poughkeepsie - Susan Pacio 63 of Poughkeepsie, New York passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Mount Sinai Hospital.



Susan was a life long resident of Poughkeepsie. She was born on August 14, 1956, to the late Patrick and the late Ellen Gattine Pacio Jr.



Susan attended Schools in Poughkeepsie and she worked in the Medical field as an Administrative Assitant.



Susan loved animals and enjoyed her time with her nieces and nephews.



Susan is survived by her two nieces Joy Cuomo and husband Donald of Poughkeepsie, Maya Hinton and husband Joshua of Auburn and her cousin and best friend Marcia Butland of Poughkeepsie.



Susan was predeceased by her parents and brother Patrick Pacio.



Calling hours will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am at Our Lady of Mout Carmel Church Poughkeepsie with Entombment to follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Poughkeepsie, New York.



If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com



The family asks that memorial donations be made to GoFundMe.com/susanjpacio for her great nieces and nephews education Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019