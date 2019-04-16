|
Susan Patricia Hegeman Freedman
Highland - Susan Patricia Hegeman Freedman, 46, passed peacefully on April 14th, surrounded by family and friends after a long illness.
A lifelong residence of Highland, after graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh, Sue worked at Phoenix Electric, Fleet Services and finally at Vassar Brothers Medical Center for almost 20 years as a Senior Business Partner in the Human Resource Department where she made many life-long friends.
Sue's pride and joy were her daughters Bailey and Addie. It brought her great pleasure to see her girls excel in both their academics and in their respective sports teams. She also dearly loved her nephew Roger.
Sue had a big heart, including for animals, rescuing many over the course of her adult life. Her favorite was her "pug baby" Bob.
Her brother Mark, who was always her rock, her sense of humor and outlook on the world made Sue a force to be reckoned with, but with a soft spot for the underdog. She was loved and adored by many friends.
She enjoyed vacationing in Maine, which was her "happy place", and Lake George with family.
Sue is predeceased by her father Roger Hegeman. She is survived by her mother Patricia Hegeman, brother Mark, daughters Bailey & Addie McDowell, nephew Roger, husband David Freedman and former husband Rick McDowell. She is also survived by her "brothers" Bernie Sandy & John Crowder - brothers from other mothers.
Viewing will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at The Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, 38 Main Street, Highland.
Graveside service will take place on Thursday, April 18th, 11:00 am at Highland Cemetery, 199 Vineyard Ave., Highland. The family will be receiving friends at their home at 19 Cuomo Drive, Highland, NY from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the animal rescue of one's choice, the Sjögren's Syndrome Foundation or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 16, 2019