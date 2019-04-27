Susan Sansoni



WAPPINGERS FALLS - Susan C. Sansoni, 61, a local resident for 36 years, died on April 24, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. She previously lived in the Bronx.



Born in the Bronx on September 2, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Josephine (Bamonte) Marzovilla.



On August 5, 1978 in the Bronx, she married Stephen E. Sansoni who survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Jennifer Sansoni and Stephen A. Sansoni; her sisters, Mary Ribando and Donna Marzovilla; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Susan was also predeceased by her son, David Sansoni and her brother, Stephen Marzovilla.



She had been employed as a dental assistant in Fishkill, had worked at IBM and as a caregiver for an elderly woman. Most importantly, she was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and her loving pets, Raven, Pumpkin and Shadow.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 - 6 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



Donations may be made in Susan's memory to . Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.