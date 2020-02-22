|
|
Susan Valesey
PLEASANT VALLEY -
On Friday, February 21, 2020, Sue Valesey, the last surviving member of her generation, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family at ninety-one years of age. She was born on January 4,1929 to Saul and Lou Mary Knopf. She was also given the Hebrew name Sura by her aunt.
During World War II, she helped her family run a Civil Defense observation post tasked with watching for enemy submarines in Long Island Sound, and ran First Aid stations in the Somers/ Katonah area. The observation post was eventually moved to a Yorktown school building until the end of the war.
She led a full life with her husband Joe Valesey in White Plains, New York as a mother and worked as a Registered Nurse at Saint Agnes Hospital. Together, they raised a large and vibrant family, including many strays of both two and four legged varieties.
Moving to Pleasant Valley, New York in the 1990's as a retired nurse, she became a member of the Saint Stanislaus Parish and an active volunteer in the community.
She is survived by her children, Mark, Flo, Nellie, Lou, Cathy, Chuck, Jimmy and Pete, who have all established their families and live across the United States. She is predeceased by her father and mother, her sister Ruth Marcinak, and her husband Joe. She also is predeceased by her son John, also known as JJ and JPeg to his friends and family.
Grandma Sue took great pleasure in her 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, who also live in many locations across the United States. Many of the children and spouses have afghan blankets crocheted over the years by their Grandma.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, February 25 at 10 am from Saint Stanislaus Church, 1590 Main Street, Pleasant Valley. Visiting hours will be at 4:00 pm until 7:00 on Tuesday, February 25 at Allen Funeral Home,1605 Main Street in Pleasant Valley.
She will be buried with her husband at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of her favorite charities: Meals on Wheels of Dutchess County, , any Local Animal Rescue center, or The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Sue Valesey's sweet and tender disposition will be forever remembered by those she touched, and immeasurably and unequivocally missed.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020