Sylvanus "Mark" Hamm
1942 - 2020
Sylvanus "Mark" Hamm

Amenia - Sylvanus "Mark" Hamm, 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Wayne, NJ. Mark was a recreational therapist at Wassaic Developmental Center (Taconic DDSO) for 30 years retiring in 1995. After retirement he worked at Webutuck Central School, and then drove vans at Maplebrook School for 15 years.

Born on January 2, 1942 in Hudson, NY, he was the son of the late Sylvanus and Florence (Brothers) Hamm. He graduated from Ockawamick Central School in Philmont, NY. In 1974 he married Rosanna McEnroe who survives at home.

In addition to his loving wife, Mark is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Hamm of Dover Plains, NY. He is also survived by three sons, Jason Hamm and his wife, Lauren, of Manchester, CT, Matthew Hamm and his fiancee, Nicole Richards of Falls Village, Ct and Andrew Hamm and his girlfriend, Aleigha Waller, of Houston, TX. Mark was very proud of all his children.

Mark was a dog lover, especially, Gracie and Molly. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter. Mark also enjoyed shooting sporting clays. He loved the outdoors.

A memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev R. Kent Wilson officiating. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 9 Barnes Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 or Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY 12501. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
