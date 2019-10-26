|
Fr. Sylvester Catallo, OFM Cap.
Beacon - Fr. Sylvester Catallo, OFM Cap., was born to eternal life on October 23, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center, Poughkeepsie. He was 90 years old.
Fr. Sylvester was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 10, 1929 the son of the late Urbano and Punziana Ricciardi Catallo. Fr. Sylvester was invested on July 23, 1944 and made his First Profession on July 29, 1945. He made his Solemn Profession on June 13, 1950 and was ordained to the Priesthood on May 8, 1954. Fr. Sylvester served in a variety of ministries throughout his life and was also a member of the Province's Mission Band.
In addition to his parents, Fr. Sylvester was predeceased by his siblings. His is survived by his extended family.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28 from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. with a wake service at 7:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence Friary, 180 Sargent Avenue, Beacon, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 11 a.m. at the chapel at St. Lawrence Friary. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery, Beacon, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019