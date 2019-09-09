|
Sylvester Fabrizio
Cary - Sylvester Fabrizio, age 107, of Cary, NC, passed away Thursday, September 5th at his home.
He was born on February 29, 1912 in Naples Italy.
In addition to his parents, Sylvester was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Frances; a son, James; grandchildren, Sylvester Fabrizio, and Roseanne Gauthier; a great-grandchild, Baby Philip Peranzo; and son-in-law, Paul Gauthier.
He is survived by his children, Philip and wife Titti, Rosemarie Gauthier, Joseph and wife Kathy, William and wife Lynda, Frank and wife Marylou, and Louise Peranzo and husband Philip; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 12:00pm at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, with entombment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Sylvester's long life can be attributed to his fondness for long walks, healthy eating, a happy attitude, and his love for figs & his family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 9, 2019