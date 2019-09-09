Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvester Fabrizio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvester Fabrizio


1912 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvester Fabrizio Obituary
Sylvester Fabrizio

Cary - Sylvester Fabrizio, age 107, of Cary, NC, passed away Thursday, September 5th at his home.

He was born on February 29, 1912 in Naples Italy.

In addition to his parents, Sylvester was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Frances; a son, James; grandchildren, Sylvester Fabrizio, and Roseanne Gauthier; a great-grandchild, Baby Philip Peranzo; and son-in-law, Paul Gauthier.

He is survived by his children, Philip and wife Titti, Rosemarie Gauthier, Joseph and wife Kathy, William and wife Lynda, Frank and wife Marylou, and Louise Peranzo and husband Philip; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 12:00pm at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, with entombment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Sylvester's long life can be attributed to his fondness for long walks, healthy eating, a happy attitude, and his love for figs & his family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now