Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
St. Mary Mother of the Church
106 Jackson Street
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Gallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Gallo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Gallo Obituary
Sylvia Gallo

Fishkill - Sylvia Gloria Gallo, dedicated mother, wife, and grandmother passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Danbury, CT after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Candida Cicchelli, her brothers Dino and Joseph, sisters Gladys and Doris, and survived by sister Janice. Sylvia leaves behind her husband of 59 years Robert J. Gallo Sr. They were married on November 20, 1960, in Our Lady of Pity Church, Bronx, NY. Sylvia is endearingly remembered by her daughters Karen Gallo of Plano, TX, Francene Pruner and her loving husband Brent of Bethel, CT, son Robert J. Gallo Jr of Honolulu, HI and granddaughters Jillian Pruner, Lauren Pruner and Emma Gallo.

Syliva was born on Morris Avenue, Bronx, NY on May 1, 1938. She attended Our Lady of Pity and Walton High School. She lived in Fishkill, NY and was a parishioner of St. Mary Mother of the Church since 1971. Sylvia proudly dedicated her life to her husband, children, foster children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She was an amazing Italian cook and shared her traditions through every loving meal.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations made to Regional Hospice in Danbury CT. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now