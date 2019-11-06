|
|
Sylvia Gallo
Fishkill - Sylvia Gloria Gallo, dedicated mother, wife, and grandmother passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Danbury, CT after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Candida Cicchelli, her brothers Dino and Joseph, sisters Gladys and Doris, and survived by sister Janice. Sylvia leaves behind her husband of 59 years Robert J. Gallo Sr. They were married on November 20, 1960, in Our Lady of Pity Church, Bronx, NY. Sylvia is endearingly remembered by her daughters Karen Gallo of Plano, TX, Francene Pruner and her loving husband Brent of Bethel, CT, son Robert J. Gallo Jr of Honolulu, HI and granddaughters Jillian Pruner, Lauren Pruner and Emma Gallo.
Syliva was born on Morris Avenue, Bronx, NY on May 1, 1938. She attended Our Lady of Pity and Walton High School. She lived in Fishkill, NY and was a parishioner of St. Mary Mother of the Church since 1971. Sylvia proudly dedicated her life to her husband, children, foster children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She was an amazing Italian cook and shared her traditions through every loving meal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations made to Regional Hospice in Danbury CT. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019