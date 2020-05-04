|
Sylvia Puiatti
Poughkeepsie - Sylvia Christine Puiatti passed away quietly at her daughter Susan's home in Pine Plains on Sunday, May 3, 2020. In the days and weeks prior to her death, she was surrounded by family and friends who loved her. Sylvia was 91 years old and widowed from her beloved husband (and beloved father) Benny, who passed away in 2008.
Sylvia and Bernard Puiatti were married on November 16th, 1951 in New York City. The following year they began a family with the birth of a daughter Susan, followed by Linda and Robert. They moved out of New York City to Yorktown Heights and eventually to LaGrange in Dutchess County where the family built their second home and lived happily together for forty years before Sylvia moved to Castle Court in Poughkeepsie four years ago. Sylvia and her husband attended St Joseph's Church in Millbrook.
Sylvia and Benny enjoyed life fully and shared that joy with their friends and family. They loved
traveling and camping. Sylvia delighted in gardening, sewing, cooking meals for family and friends. She loved and celebrated all the holidays, especially Christmas time and especially with her family and grandchildren. She loved the home she and Bernard built together
as a team, with an optimistic spirit and a delight in the work. Many good stories and friendships came from that.
Sylvia is remembered in life by her three children Susan Puiatti, Linda Puiatti and Robert Puiatti and her five grandchildren Nicholas Puiatti, Christopher Puiatti, Lukas Louwagie, Julie Puiatti and Erik Louwagie.
Private interment was held in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Millbrook. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Sylvia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020