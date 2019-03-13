|
|
Tae'von Lawrence Omari Jeffrey Taylor
- - Tae'von Lawrence Omari Jeffrey Taylor, AKA "Tae", passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, February 22, 2019.
He was born on March 26, 1998 in Peekskill, New York to Natasha Lindsay and Stanley Tice. Tae'von resided in Beacon, New York and attended Beacon schools. He was previously employed by The Roundhouse and McDonald's. Tae'von was a smart young man who lived a carefree life and was so full of life. He had a smile that brightened any room. Tae'von was loved by many and he loved many.
Tae'von leaves behind to cherish his memories; his loving mother, Natasha and Dwayne (stepfather) Lindsay; father, Stanley Tice; 4 sisters, Tylynn, Tiannah, Tania, and Tajah Lindsay, as well other siblings from his father; maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Cynthia Taylor; paternal grandmother, Gloria Tice; aunts, Tina and Crystal Taylor; uncles, Leatrice and Dan Tice along with a host of great-aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Mr. Taylor will repose 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 139 Main Street, Beacon, NY. Final visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019; Funeral service 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 13, 2019