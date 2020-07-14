Tammy Laird
Marlboro - Tammy Lynn Laird, 49, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on July 14, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Born in Poughkeepsie on February 14, 1971, she was the daughter of Charles and Betty (Lyons) Tierney. Tammy was employed as a Special Education Teacher for the West Point Elementary School. She attended Our Lady of Fatima Church in Plattekill and St. Mary's Church in Marlboro. Her children were her life, and she was incredibly involved in all that they did including attending their football, baseball and volleyball games.
On August 27, 1994 at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction, Tammy married Sean Laird. Together, they traveled around the world as he served our country in the US Army. In addition to her husband and parents, Tammy is also survived by her beloved children, Austin Sanders Laird and Olivia Mackenzie Laird; her siblings and their spouses, Colleen DiPietro, Charles "Chic" and Peggy Tierney, Kathleen and Marko Peratikos, Maureen and Chris Sedlacek; her mother-in-law and her husband, Diane and Sandy Sanders; her father-in-law and his wife, Douglas and Diane Laird; her sister-in-law and her husband, Tracy and Charles Everett; and her much loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation. Please visit Tammy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.