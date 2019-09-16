|
|
Tania Kuzmyn
Poughkeepsie - Tania Kuzmyn, 88 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away September 10, 2019 with her family by her side.
Tania was born in Plociczno, Poland on July 21, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Wiera and Mychajlo Kobylansky and was the oldest of three siblings. Tania came to the United States in 1950 and settled in New York City. She later relocated with her husband and family to Poughkeepsie, NY in 1965.
Tania worked at various jobs while raising her family. She worked at Western Printing then Bradlees Department Store, retiring in 1996. Tania was a member of the Ukrainian Women's League, UNWLA Branch 95, where she established very endearing relationships and participated in many events contributing to the Ukrainian Community. She was a hard-working, kind and generous soul who, with her husband Paul Kuzmyn, raised 4 children. She was a strong woman who would do anything for her family. She always put others ahead of herself. She was a great cook and loved to entertain the family during large Sunday dinners, holidays, birthdays and many other occasions. Her dinners were as delicious as they were extravagant.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Nadia Koligman of Aurora, IL; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Linda Koligman of San Diego, CA; son Dmytro (Jim) Kuzmyn of Poughkeepsie, NY; daughter and son-in-law Vera and Stephen Romasco; granddaughters Chloe and Natalie of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister and brother-in-law Oksana and Nicholas Hubenko of Freehold, NJ; niece and niece's husband, Alexandra and Daniel Baker and their daughter Katia of San Diego, CA.
Tania was preceded in death by her first husband John Koligman, husband Paul Kuzmyn and by her sister Lena.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Dementia Unit at The Pines of Poughkeepsie for their dedicated care of Tania.
Visiting hours will be from 4pm to 8pm at William G. Miller and Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Thursday, September 19, 2019. A service for Tania will be held at 7pm at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday September 20, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Andrew Memorial Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 280 Main Street, South Boundbrook, NJ 08880. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 16, 2019