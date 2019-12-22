Resources
More Obituaries for Tara McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tara Patricia McIntyre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tara Patricia McIntyre In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Tara Patricia McIntyre

3/21/1980 - 12/22/2000

Tara, it has been 19 years and we still long for the comfort of your presence. We miss your handmade Christmas cards. We miss going to concerts with you. We miss how you loved to order tuna melt sandwiches. We miss watching movies with you.

We miss your sweet singing voice.

We miss you.

We often stop to think and ask ourselves so many questions. What if you were with us today?

What might have become of you? Your deep concern for others and strong passion for the arts would have led to a fascinating career and so many noble causes.

Your spirit and legacy will remain with us until we meet again.

Love,

Mom, Dad, Bill, Kevin/Clare, Siobhan/Mike, Sean/Megan, Katie/Erik,

Patrick, Anne, Margaret Tara, Ciara, Ryan, Luke, Griffin, Aine, Declan,

Nora & Maeve Tara
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -