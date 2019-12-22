|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Tara Patricia McIntyre
3/21/1980 - 12/22/2000
Tara, it has been 19 years and we still long for the comfort of your presence. We miss your handmade Christmas cards. We miss going to concerts with you. We miss how you loved to order tuna melt sandwiches. We miss watching movies with you.
We miss your sweet singing voice.
We miss you.
We often stop to think and ask ourselves so many questions. What if you were with us today?
What might have become of you? Your deep concern for others and strong passion for the arts would have led to a fascinating career and so many noble causes.
Your spirit and legacy will remain with us until we meet again.
Love,
Mom, Dad, Bill, Kevin/Clare, Siobhan/Mike, Sean/Megan, Katie/Erik,
Patrick, Anne, Margaret Tara, Ciara, Ryan, Luke, Griffin, Aine, Declan,
Nora & Maeve Tara
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Dec. 22, 2019