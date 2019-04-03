Tayel Abbas Hattar



Poughkeepsie - Tayel Abbas Hattar 77 of Poughkeepsie died at home surrounded by his family April 2, 2019.



Born in Al Fuheis Jordan on October 1, 1941 he was the son of Abbas J. and Sarah B Nesheiwat Hattar.



On December 15, 1972 Tayel married Karimeh Hattar she survives at home.



Tayel was self employed. He was a local resident since 1989 previously from Jordan and Yonkers.



Tayel was a member of St. James Antiochian Church. He loved hunting and watching soccer.



Tayel is survived by his children Nawras Hattar of Poughkeepsie, Wajdi Hattar of Poughkeepsie, Abbas Hattar and his wife Alison of Lagrange, Wejdan Hattar of Poughkeepsie, Jehan Fanke and husband Steve of Connecticut, Seven grandchildren and a brother Jamel Hattar of Jordan.



Calling hours will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the St. James Antiochian Church 441 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12601.



Funeral Services will be 10:30am Friday April 5, 2019 at the Church Officiated by Father Steve Abili. Burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.



Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary