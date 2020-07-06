Taylor Nicole Galinski
Hyde Park - Taylor Nicole Galinski entered into eternal peace at home on Friday July 3, 2020. She was blessed with both determination and a fighting spirit, but eventually succumbed to her battle with the all too prevalent disease of addiction, an opponent that all too few can defeat…
Taylor was born on October 8, 1998 (a Libra) at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. She is survived by her mother, Susan Ugricich, and stepfather, Benito, at home; and her father, Edward Galinski Jr. Although her parents divorced, they always strived to keep things cordial and Taylor remained close with all of her family. She is survived by her paternal grandfather, Edward Galinski Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Elaine Piasecki; her Aunt and Godmother, Elaine Besze, her husband, Brian, and cousin, Devin; her maternal grandmother, Barbara DuPilka; her Uncle and Godfather, David DuPilka, his wife, Kathy, and cousins, Michael, Paige and Austin; her Uncle Steve Ringwood, his wife, Donna, and cousins, Steven and Shawn, and their wives, Jillian and Lindsey. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Michael DuPilka Jr., in 2016 and her "Uncle Kevin" Beaton in 2017. Though the family has a small amount of relief that Taylor's struggle is over, and she can now rest easy, they are heartbroken with the events that will now never be shared in her life. She will live forever in the memories of her family and friends and they are thankful for their time with her.
Taylor graduated from FD Roosevelt High School in 2016 and attended Dutchess Community College. Taylor's phone was always close and stocked with music. She loved her self-made tie dye shirts, the moon, owls, aliens, and her extensive sneaker collection. Within moments of being in Taylor's presence, you could attest to her attitude that was free of judgment, her openness to all, and desire for everyone to have a good time.
Taylor was very mature when it came to certain things and openly discussed the option of cremation if something were to happen to her. Her parents are fulfilling her final wish and cremation will be handled at their discretion with arrangements by Sweet's Funeral Home in Hyde Park. There will be no public calling hours as the family wishes to keep their grief private. Taylor was loved by so many and it is the family's hope that the absence of calling hours will not prevent anyone from remembering a life taken from the world too soon. They would also hope that people will look at what happened with a compassion and determination that these senseless deaths have to end. It may be poetic to some that believe that Taylor has been reunited with those that have gone before her under the same circumstances, when, in reality, these young people should be with us today. Too many families have had to go through this very thing and will never be the same because of it. Her family not only mourns for Taylor, but for all those whose battles were lost.
Taylor's family is not asking for memorial donations, but hope that, in her memory, you will hug someone you love, help someone who needs help, and remember that kindness is free.
