|
|
Teresa Cannella
Newburgh - Teresa Cannella, 86, a long-time resident of Newburgh, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on February 14, 2020.
The daughter of the late Francesco Pitisci and Caterina Leto, she was born in Santo Stefano Quisquinia, Sicily on November 28, 1933. It was there she met the love of her life, Giuseppe Cannella, (predeceased in 2016) to whom she was married to for 58 years.
Teresa immigrated to the United States in 1968, settling with her family in Newburgh, NY. There she supported her husband's Salon business, worked as a seamstress in various clothing companies and raised three very beautiful and devoted children.
Teresa was a devoted mother who put her entire heart and soul into her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very loving, kind, caring and genuine friend. She especially took pride in her home and in preparing delicious traditional every day and holiday meals that often took her days to prepare.
Teresa's memory will be cherished by her children, Vincenzo (Suzanne) of Wallkill, Franco (Elaine) of Cornwall and Angela Brandow (Brian) Greenwich, NY; her grandchildren, Joseph (Erin) of Amherst, Marissa Wallace (Rich) of Cornwall, Lauren of Cornwall, Katie Bastien (Matt) of Newburgh, Allyson of Elmsford, Jennifer of Beacon, Sabrina and Michael Brandow of Greenwich, Christina Cannella of Cornwall; her great grandchildren, Julia, Daniel and Joseph Wallace, Henry Bastien and Paxton Cannella; her sister Linda and brother Gaetano and entire loving family in Santo Stefano Quisquinia, Italy. In addition to her parents, Teresa was predeceased by her beloved sisters, Lia, Giuseppina, Maria and brother Paulo.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020