Teresa H. Miller
Poughkeepsie, New York - Teresa H. Miller 92 of Poughkeepsie died Friday October 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Teresa was a local resident most of her life. She moved to Florida in 1982 and then returned to the Poughkeepsie area in 2016.
Teresa was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on August 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Frank and the late Madeline Delaney Callahan.
Teresa was a graduate of St. Mary's in Poughkeepsie and attended Poughkeepsie High School.
On October 27, 1951 at St. Mary's Church Poughkeepsie Teresa married Robert C. Miller, he survives at home.
Teresa was employed by Sealtest Ice Cream and after retirement while living in Florida worked as a server at the Indian River Estates.
Teresa was a member of the Vero Beach Bicycle Club and Holy Trinity Church. She loved to golf, enjoyed playing Bocce Ball, playing cards, bowling and square dancing, but most of all her family was the most important part of her life.
Teresa is survived by her husband Robert C. Miller of Poughkeepsie, her children Kathleen Vincitore and her husband Jon of Poughkeepsie, Robert C. Miller Jr. and his wife Cindy of Staatsburg, Nancy Miller Pisanelli and her husband David of Staatsburg and Steven Miller and his wife Sara Downs of Rhinebeck. Teresa is also survived by her 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Teresa was the youngest of seven sibling who predeceased her they were Mary Molder, Frances Stewart, Agnes Smith, Margaret Hritz, Katherine Williams and Richard Callahan.
Calling Hours will be held Tuesday October 8, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, New York. Burial will private and at the convenience of the family at St. Peter's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations in Teresa's name be made to Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12601
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019