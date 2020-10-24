1/1
Teresa Parker
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Parker

MILLBROOK -

Teresa, (Terry) Parker of Millbrook, NY, a devoted and loving mother, died from pancreatic cancer on October 22, 2020 at home.

Terry (along with her twin sister Pat, who predeceased her in 2009), was born on December 26, 1932. She graduated from Scarsdale High School and attended Wheaton College. She was a graduate of Berkeley School of Business. She worked at Esquire Magazine where she was lucky enough to meet her heart throb William Holden as well as Henry Fonda and Audrey Hepburn. On occasion, she modeled for the magazine. Her career included working for a surgeon for 10 years as well as working in the White Plains Hospital Emergency Department for 15 years. She also moonlighted as a medical transcriptionist. She juggled working full time while raising her children as a single parent long before it became common place to do so.

In 1996 she retired and relocated to Millbrook where she volunteered at the Millbrook Library, ultimately taking a part time position for the next 14 years.

She is survived by her children Peter Benfield and Dana (Dieter) Lucas. She leaves behind her adored grandchildren Heather (Kaiden), Connor & Owen Benfield, Ben and Adam Lucas and her step grandchildren Ciaran and Caitriona Conway.

She will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to charities that help the hungry and the homeless.

For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home - Millbrook
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen Funeral Home - Millbrook

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved