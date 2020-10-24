Teresa Parker
MILLBROOK -
Teresa, (Terry) Parker of Millbrook, NY, a devoted and loving mother, died from pancreatic cancer on October 22, 2020 at home.
Terry (along with her twin sister Pat, who predeceased her in 2009), was born on December 26, 1932. She graduated from Scarsdale High School and attended Wheaton College. She was a graduate of Berkeley School of Business. She worked at Esquire Magazine where she was lucky enough to meet her heart throb William Holden as well as Henry Fonda and Audrey Hepburn. On occasion, she modeled for the magazine. Her career included working for a surgeon for 10 years as well as working in the White Plains Hospital Emergency Department for 15 years. She also moonlighted as a medical transcriptionist. She juggled working full time while raising her children as a single parent long before it became common place to do so.
In 1996 she retired and relocated to Millbrook where she volunteered at the Millbrook Library, ultimately taking a part time position for the next 14 years.
She is survived by her children Peter Benfield and Dana (Dieter) Lucas. She leaves behind her adored grandchildren Heather (Kaiden), Connor & Owen Benfield, Ben and Adam Lucas and her step grandchildren Ciaran and Caitriona Conway.
She will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to charities that help the hungry and the homeless.
For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.