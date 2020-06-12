Teresa Ruf Croke
New Hamburg - Teresa Ruf Croke died peacefully Thursday morning June 11, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was born on November 5, 1930 in Manhattan. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Perusse.
In June 1949 she married Donald S. Ruf. In November 1972 she married Donald E. Croke. Both predeceased her.
She became a nurse in 1970 and that was one of her life's greatest achievements. She was a longtime hospice volunteer. She was a member of St. Nicholas Church on the Hudson for 70 years. Her church in the hamlet of New Hamburg and her many friends were very important to her.
She is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Donna Ruf and Gary McGovern of Highland and Nancy and Harold Mahoney of Saranac Lake, daughter Kathleen Croke and son Ken Croke, both of Poughkeepsie. Her daughter Deborah and her grandson Julian predeceased her.
She is also survived by her granddaughter Nicole Rao and her daughters Nicolette and Gianna; her granddaughter Melissa Baker and her companion Joe; her granddaughter Tara Mahoney and her son Nicholas and his companion Samantha; her great-granddaughter Alexa; her granddaughter Elizabeth LaMere and her children Jenna and Reghan; her grandson Will Rao of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was also great-great-grandmother to Jayden, David and Nathaniel Monteiro.
She is also survived three brothers and two sisters who live locally. She was an Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.