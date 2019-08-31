|
Terrance Bradford
Richmondville, NY - Terrance "Terry" Bradford, 62, of Richmondville, NY and a longtime Elizaville, NY resident, passed away on Thursday, August 29th, 2019.
Born on August 30, 1956, in Oakland, CA, he was the son of the late Donald and Rita (Audet) Bradford. Terry married Peigi Fairbairn and she survives at home in Richmondville.
A longtime EMT- Terry most recently worked EMS at Rivers Casino in Schenectady, NY.
Previously he worked for many years as an EMT with Northern Dutchess Paramedics-based in Rhinebeck, NY, with Catskill Ambulance, and for Schoharie County.
Active in his community, Terry was a longtime former member of the Milan Fire Department in Milan, NY, and served as the Lieutenant for their Rescue Squad.
Terry also enjoyed gem mining and all that mining entails.
In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his children, Kayla Bradford of Fishkill, NY, Jessica (Joel) Valente of Hudson, NC, Tanya (Corey) Bradford-Kilfoyle of Red Hook, NY, Zachary (Fiancé: Katelynn) Bradford of Mooresboro, NC, and Jeremy (Abigail) Bradford of Eastbend, NC; his grandchildren, Chloe, Xander, Cassandra, Christian, Aubree, Giuliana, Caleb, Sierra, Kailyn, and Tyler; his stepchildren, Shannon Jones, and Mike Jones; his step grandchildren, Aurora and Lucas Harper; the mother of his children, Jacqueline Scalici of Greensboro, NC; along with extended family and countless colleagues and friends.
His granddaughter, Emilee Bradford predeceased him.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. A Celebration of Terry's life will be held at 12:30 pm. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Terrance's memory to the Milan Fire Department/Rescue Squad, P.O. BOX 400, Red Hook, NY 12571.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 31, 2019