Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Terrence Carlton Poyerd Obituary
Terrence Carlton Poyerd

Lagrangeville - Terrence Carlton Poyerd, 91, a longtime resident of the Payne Community House in Lagrangeville, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Lagrangeville, NY. Born on November 16, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Raymond F. and Margaret (Edmundson) Poyerd.

Calling hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Amenia Island Cemetery in Amenia, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfunerlhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
