Terrike Coleman Sr.
Poughkeepsie - Terrike E. Coleman Sr. passed away on July 30, 2019. Terrike was born November 24, 1968 to John Coleman and Sandra Fraizer Coleman. Terrike was employed as a chef at Ruby Tuesdays for 16 years. His love for motorcycles and his passion for riding evolved into an extended family of brothers and sisters in a club known as "Swarm MC" here in Poughkeepsie which Terrike was a member of and Vice President for years. He was also a member of the Exempt Fireman's Association.
Along with his cheerful and comical demeanor, Terrike was loved by all and left a deep impact on all who met him. He will always be known as "Big Daddy" and forever treasured in our memories.
He is survived by his 4 children; Terrike Coleman Jr., Lateek Anderson and Taquan Coleman all of Poughkeepsie and Giterrah Coleman of Atlanta, Ga; 3 grandchildren Tasyiah and Terryah Coleman and Quinton Anderson, all of Poughkeepsie, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, companion Katie Briggs and the entire community.
Terrike is predeceased by his father and brother Ashylaun Coleman.
Calling hours will be Monday, August 5, 2019, 12-2pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. Burial is private at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019