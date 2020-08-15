Terry Eberhard,



Terry Eberhard, 94, was born on June 24, 1926 in NYC to Julius & Ethel Farkas and passed peacefully Saturday, August 8 at her home in LaGrange with her family at her side.



Following her graduation at Washington Irving High School, she worked in Manhattan as a fashion illustrator, transpiring ideas into lively sketched images for various department stores and advertisers.



At 21, she moved with her family to LaGrange where she met her loving husband of 69 years, Henry Eberhard. They enjoyed traveling, exploring the world, and raising their two wonderful children together.



Outside of spending time her friends and family, Terry enjoyed decorating, working in her many beautiful gardens, shopping flea markets and antique stores, picnicking, entertaining, and evenings with an "old fashion" at their pond.



She is survived by her son Gary, daughter Cindy (Norman) Dean, her grandchildren Chad, Jesse, Jack Cameron, Terez, Sabrina, Dustin, eight great grandchildren, and her sister Violet Swift (Largo, FL).



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers, especially; Mary, Meg, Linda, and Theresa, whom helped in taking wonderful care of her. As well as, special thanks to Dr. Thomas Robinson for his care and compassion.



Her family will privately celebrate the lives of Terry and Henry at a later date.



With Terry's love of Arts, Culture, & Entertainment, the family would like to Name-A-Seat "In Loving Memory of Henry & Terry Eberhard" at the Bardavon Opera House. In lieu of flowers, please donate on her behalf to the Bardavon, 35 Market St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or boxoffice@bardavon.org









