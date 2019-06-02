Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Terry L. Higgins


Wassaic - Terry L. Higgins, 62, a 20-year resident of Columbia, PA, formerly of Wassaic, NY died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, PA. Mr. Higgins was a forklift operator for Turkey Hill Corporation in Columbia, PA and later worked as a heavy equipment operator and a certified demolition and explosives technician for Dave Funk Construction in Columbia.

Born on August 15, 1956 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of the late George R. Higgins and Doris (Sprague) Higgins who survives in Wassaic, NY. He attended Webutuck Central Schools in Amenia, NY.

Mr. Higgins was a former member of the Wassaic Fire Company in Wassaic. An avid bowler, he also enjoyed playing pool, loved to hunt and fish, and ride his four-wheeler.

Besides his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Kevin Higgins of Dover Plains, NY and Frank Higgins of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada; two sisters, Maureen Ortmann of Hogansville, GA and Kathleen Higgins of Pine Mountain Valley, GA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the of the Hudson Valley, 121 Executive Drive, Suite 100, Newburgh, NY 12553. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 2, 2019
