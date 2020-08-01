Terry T. Reissler
Highland - Terry T. Reissler died suddenly at home on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was 74 years old.
Born July 12, 1946 in Floral Park, NY he was the son of the late Werner Reissler and the late Elsa Winter Reissler. Athletic all his life, he played football and was an all state wrestler in high school and also wrestled in the military.
After graduating from Saugerties High School, he entered the U.S. Marines where he served several tours in Vietnam and was twice awarded the Purple Heart and was honorably discharged after achieving the rank of Sergeant. Returning to civilian life in 1970 he worked as a contractor. He was a member of VFW Post 170 Vail-Wolf McKenna- Faye Post in Poughkeepsie.
Terry was strong willed and had a heart of gold, he would give the shirt off his back to help a friend. He enjoyed flea markets and yard sales, but his family was always #1.
Survivors include his sister Caroline Mayone Spiro of Woodstock and his brother Richard Reissler, wife Elizabeth and family of Texas; niece Lisa DeLisio, her husband Jeff and family of Woodstock; nephew Thomas Mayone, his wife Joyce and family of West Hurley; niece Suzanne Mayone and family of Woodstock; and his longtime dear friend Fern Kaelber of Hyde Park.
He admired and missed his late brother-in-law, Thomas F. Mayone with whom he was very close and will now be reunited with.
A graveside funeral service with full military honors will be held at St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery in Barclay Heights, Saugerties at 3:00 PM on National Purple Heart Day, Friday, August 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc. in Saugerties. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to VFW Post 170, 1 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Please offer your condolences for Terry and his family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com
