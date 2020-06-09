The Honorable Francis X. Egitto
Beekman - The Honorable Francis X. Egitto, 99, died peacefully at his home on June 8, 2020.
Born in Harlem on September 1, 1920, he was the son of Joseph Arthur and Ninfa (DeLassandro) Egitto. Judge Egitto began law school at St. John's University before being drafted into the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Following his discharge as a Captain, he continued his education at Brooklyn Law School.
He practiced law in Brooklyn, New York and was eventually appointed by Albert Conway, former Chief Judge of the State of New York, to be his law secretary in the Supreme Court, Kings County. He was later appointed by Kings County Supreme Court Justice John R. Starkey to serve as his law secretary, assisting in the drafting of decisions in major criminal cases. He was then himself elected a Justice of the Supreme Court in Brooklyn where he presided over high profile cases involving murder and economic crime. He retired in 1996 capping off a career in the courts that spanned over 36 years.
A full-time resident of Beekman for more than 20 years, he had formerly resided in Brooklyn. Since 1963, the family spent their weekends and summers on Sylvan Lake. Judge Egitto had served as the Kings County Commander for the VFW and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Brooklyn and Fishkill. He was a parishioner of St. Denis Church, and enjoyed playing softball and fishing.
On January 31, 1959 at St. Brendan's Church in Brooklyn, Francis married Louise Algieri who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, the Honorable Joseph A. and Teri Egitto, Francis X. Egitto Jr., John P. and Yvonne Egitto, and Andrea Egitto; his grandchildren, Joseph A. Egitto, Catherine and William Field, Scott Richard Jablon, Nicole A. Jablon, Christopher P. Cuzzola, and Alyssa Cuzzola; his great-grandsons, Jack Francis Field and Shiloh Sylvester Field; his sisters, Santa "Tina" Mazzella and Gloria Cristino; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
"In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods."
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit Judge Egitto's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Beekman - The Honorable Francis X. Egitto, 99, died peacefully at his home on June 8, 2020.
Born in Harlem on September 1, 1920, he was the son of Joseph Arthur and Ninfa (DeLassandro) Egitto. Judge Egitto began law school at St. John's University before being drafted into the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Following his discharge as a Captain, he continued his education at Brooklyn Law School.
He practiced law in Brooklyn, New York and was eventually appointed by Albert Conway, former Chief Judge of the State of New York, to be his law secretary in the Supreme Court, Kings County. He was later appointed by Kings County Supreme Court Justice John R. Starkey to serve as his law secretary, assisting in the drafting of decisions in major criminal cases. He was then himself elected a Justice of the Supreme Court in Brooklyn where he presided over high profile cases involving murder and economic crime. He retired in 1996 capping off a career in the courts that spanned over 36 years.
A full-time resident of Beekman for more than 20 years, he had formerly resided in Brooklyn. Since 1963, the family spent their weekends and summers on Sylvan Lake. Judge Egitto had served as the Kings County Commander for the VFW and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Brooklyn and Fishkill. He was a parishioner of St. Denis Church, and enjoyed playing softball and fishing.
On January 31, 1959 at St. Brendan's Church in Brooklyn, Francis married Louise Algieri who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, the Honorable Joseph A. and Teri Egitto, Francis X. Egitto Jr., John P. and Yvonne Egitto, and Andrea Egitto; his grandchildren, Joseph A. Egitto, Catherine and William Field, Scott Richard Jablon, Nicole A. Jablon, Christopher P. Cuzzola, and Alyssa Cuzzola; his great-grandsons, Jack Francis Field and Shiloh Sylvester Field; his sisters, Santa "Tina" Mazzella and Gloria Cristino; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
"In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods."
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit Judge Egitto's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.