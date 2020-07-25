1/1
Thelma May Sokol Sokol
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma May Sokol Sokol

Valatie - Thelma May Sokol, 93, of Valatie, NY, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Barnwell Health Facilities of Valatie, NY

Born February 27, 1927 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter William and Freda (Bilyou) . Thelma May Sokol, 93, of Valatie, passed away July 20, 2020 at The Grand in Valatie. Born February 27, 1927 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Freda (Bilyou) and William Haver and the wife of the late Stephen Sokol.

Before her retirement, Thelma had multiple occupations at once including The Hudson River Psychiatric Center for 28 years, the Soda Fountain, Lucky and Platt Department Store, and the Big Ben Department Stores Housewares Department, all in Poughkeepsie.

She was a member of the Valatie Fire Department Ladies Auxilary. She enjoyed traveling on bus trips to various places in the northeast. Her sense of humor and wit was a favorite trait of hers with her grandchildren.

Thelma is survived by two children, Andrew M. Bounds and his wife, Paulette E. Badle-Bounds of Poughkeepsie and Louis C. and his wife, Susan Bounds of Rio Rancho, NM; five grandchildren, Tamecka, Ivan, Andrew David, Christopher Michael and Anthony Bounds; three great grandchildren, E-Lantra Means and Dominant and Gifted Elting and eight great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted 2 PM, Wednesday in the Kinderhook Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Raymondbondfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Kinderhook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Raymond E Bond Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved