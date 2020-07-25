Thelma May Sokol Sokol
Valatie - Thelma May Sokol, 93, of Valatie, NY, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Barnwell Health Facilities of Valatie, NY
Born February 27, 1927 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter William and Freda (Bilyou) . Thelma May Sokol, 93, of Valatie, passed away July 20, 2020 at The Grand in Valatie. Born February 27, 1927 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Freda (Bilyou) and William Haver and the wife of the late Stephen Sokol.
Before her retirement, Thelma had multiple occupations at once including The Hudson River Psychiatric Center for 28 years, the Soda Fountain, Lucky and Platt Department Store, and the Big Ben Department Stores Housewares Department, all in Poughkeepsie.
She was a member of the Valatie Fire Department Ladies Auxilary. She enjoyed traveling on bus trips to various places in the northeast. Her sense of humor and wit was a favorite trait of hers with her grandchildren.
Thelma is survived by two children, Andrew M. Bounds and his wife, Paulette E. Badle-Bounds of Poughkeepsie and Louis C. and his wife, Susan Bounds of Rio Rancho, NM; five grandchildren, Tamecka, Ivan, Andrew David, Christopher Michael and Anthony Bounds; three great grandchildren, E-Lantra Means and Dominant and Gifted Elting and eight great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 PM, Wednesday in the Kinderhook Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Raymondbondfh.com