Theodor Paul Ehrenberg IV
Wingdale - Theodor Paul "TJ" Ehrenberg IV, 30 a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home in Wassaic. TJ was an accountant at Sala and Sons Construction in Poughquag, NY.
Born on November 23, 1989 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of Theodor Paul Ehrenberg III of Franklin, VA and the late Christine Kim Wiegman.
In addition to his father, TJ is survived by his girlfriend, Kellylynn Petersen of Wassaic, NY; three brothers, John Ehrenberg of Mount Kisco, NY, Alex Ehrenberg of Franklin, VA and James Arvisais of Wingdale, NY and two step sisters, Serena Paez of Franklin, VA and Rebecca Ferris of Hampton, VA. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Tina Wiegman of Dover Plains; an uncle, Kenneth Wiegman of Bronx, NY and many cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Graveside services and burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at South Dover Rural Cemetery, Route 55, Wingdale, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.