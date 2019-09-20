|
Theodora Williams
East Fishkill - Theodora Jane Williams, 73, died on September 18, 2019 at her home following a long illness.
Born in Poughkeepsie on May 27, 1946, she was the daughter of Sterling and Mary (Delitto) White. A member of the Crafters' Guild, Teddy enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting.
On March 13, 1964 at St. Denis Church, Teddy married Harold Williams who survives at home. She is also survived by her daughters and their spouses, Diana Williams, Jackie and Mel Johnson, and Linda and Jay Clark; her adopted daughter, Jean Merritt; her grandchildren, Bryanna and Naythan Johnson, and Emily, Alicia and Jason Clark; her sisters, Lois and Mary; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Charles Edward Williams, on June 19, 2017.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10am -12 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 route 82, Hopewell Junction. A graveside service will follow at 12:30pm at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 20, 2019