Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Theodore Clayton Losee Sr.


1948 - 2019
Theodore Clayton Losee Sr. Obituary
Theodore Clayton Losee, Sr.

Hyde Park - Theodore Clayton Losee Sr., 71, of Hyde Park, NY, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at home, in the care and company of his family.

Born on Wednesday, June 9, 1948, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Norman C. and Elizabeth Corey Losee.

Ted was a graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School. He owned and operated Jones Septic Service for many years and was an honorary member of the Fairview Fire Department.

Surviving are his son, Theodore C. Losee, Jr., daughter, Cassandra M. Nichols, son, Tanner C. Losee, sister Jonnetta, sister, Normale, brother, Patrick, sister, Lillian, and his precious granddaughter, Ashlyn, along with several nieces & nephews.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 am to noon on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc, 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, NY. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Hyde Park. Donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
