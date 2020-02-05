|
Theodore H. Baker
Poughkeepsie - Ted Baker, 82, of Wappinger Falls, N.Y. passed away quietly at home on February 5th 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ted was born on October 3rd, 1937 in Bronx New York to Arthur and Sadye (Freidman) Baker. He was a graduate of Bronx High School of Science, he received his B.S. in physics from Clarkson University and attended graduate programs at Northeastern University.
Ted joined IBM in 1964, after 25 years of dedicated service he retired early in 1990. He was a senior manager and integral part of the engineering department . He received 3 awards of the highest recognition in creative contributions. He was credited for 17 patents and 19 inventions in the field of integrated circuits. He received his CFP in 1987 and became involved in real estate development alongside his wife in anticipation of the next phase of his life.
Ted spent his adult life being a faithful and devoted member of Temple Beth-El. He was on the Board of Trustees, Treasurer of both the Temple and JCC, a long standing member of the Harding Club and The Romeos.
Ted spent his retirement doing what he loved, skiing, swimming and boating with his wife Brenda. Their motor yacht the "Brenda J" where they created many wonderful memories traveling with their family and the many friends they've met over their 28 year journey. They were members of The Royal Marsh Harbor Yacht Club, Bahamas for 19 years where they lived during the winter months.
He is survived by his devoted wife Brenda J. Baker. In addition, his children: Dee Baker Chabot (Brian Chabot), Kimberly Baker (Christian Fekete), Alysia Baker (Russell Seymour). Ted was blessed with 7 grandchildren and one great grandchild; Daniel Chabot (Jessica Chabot), Philip Chabot, Gabriel Fekete, Simon Fekete, Austin Chabot, Sophia Baker-Seymour and his great grandson Leo Chabot.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard Baker and his grandson Nathan Chabot.
The funeral service will be held Friday February 7th, 2020 at 11:30 am at Temple Beth-El, 118 S. Grand Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. interment will be immediately following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donation to Temple Beth-El 118 S. Grand Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 and Gift of Life International, PO Box 650436 Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 (giftoflifeinternational.org)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020