Theodore Kudzy
Red Hook - Theodore M. Kudzy, 92, a longtime Red Hook resident, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Ted was born on October 8, 1928 to the late Mary (Sabor) Kudzy and Micheal Kudzy. Ted married Mary E. O'Leary on August 6, 1955 in St. Joseph's Church, in Pittsfield, MA. Mary predeceased him on October 8, 2011.
Ted graduated from Lakewood High School, in Lakewood, NY in 1946. He then proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. Ted earned a BBA in Accounting from Clarkson University in 1952. Upon graduation, he worked for Price Waterhouse in New York City for three years. Ted then began his long and successful career at IBM. He retired as a Project Manager in World Trade Accounting after 33 years of service to the company. Ted thoroughly loved his final job as Director of Purchasing for the Town of Red Hook where he worked for 29 years.
Ted was a longtime communicant at St. Christopher's Church. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Red Hook Golf Club. Ted loved skiing, gardening and traveling, but was happiest spending time with his family.
Ted is survived by his loving children: Mary Gilfeather of Pleasantville, NY and Stephen Kudzy of Fairfield, CT; his two sisters; Ann Eckman of Oneonta, NY, and Kathy Kudzy of St. Paul, Minnesota; eleven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Mary, Ted is predeceased by his beloved children, Donna McIntyre and Mark Kudzy; his brother Daniel Kudzy; sisters Marion Hall and Irene LeGrega.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Father Patrick Buckley will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Memorial donations may be made in Theodore's memory to the Marians of the Immaculate Conception.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
