1/1
Theodore Kudzy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Kudzy

Red Hook - Theodore M. Kudzy, 92, a longtime Red Hook resident, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Ted was born on October 8, 1928 to the late Mary (Sabor) Kudzy and Micheal Kudzy. Ted married Mary E. O'Leary on August 6, 1955 in St. Joseph's Church, in Pittsfield, MA. Mary predeceased him on October 8, 2011.

Ted graduated from Lakewood High School, in Lakewood, NY in 1946. He then proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. Ted earned a BBA in Accounting from Clarkson University in 1952. Upon graduation, he worked for Price Waterhouse in New York City for three years. Ted then began his long and successful career at IBM. He retired as a Project Manager in World Trade Accounting after 33 years of service to the company. Ted thoroughly loved his final job as Director of Purchasing for the Town of Red Hook where he worked for 29 years.

Ted was a longtime communicant at St. Christopher's Church. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Red Hook Golf Club. Ted loved skiing, gardening and traveling, but was happiest spending time with his family.

Ted is survived by his loving children: Mary Gilfeather of Pleasantville, NY and Stephen Kudzy of Fairfield, CT; his two sisters; Ann Eckman of Oneonta, NY, and Kathy Kudzy of St. Paul, Minnesota; eleven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Mary, Ted is predeceased by his beloved children, Donna McIntyre and Mark Kudzy; his brother Daniel Kudzy; sisters Marion Hall and Irene LeGrega.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Father Patrick Buckley will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.

Memorial donations may be made in Theodore's memory to the Marians of the Immaculate Conception.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burnett & White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved