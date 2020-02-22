|
|
Theodore R. " Teddy " Alston
Salt Point, New York - Theodore Roosevelt Alston of Salt Point passed away on February 17, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
He was born on March 13, 1953 in Rocky Mt N.C. to Roosevelt James Alston and Margaret Lyons Alston and predeceased by both parents, sister, Linda E. Smith and many other relatives.
He was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and studied Criminal Justice at DCC and Marist College. Teddy joined the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department in 1975 as a patrolman. He later was selected to become a member of the newly-created Crime Prevention Unit. He was promoted to detective soon after, making him the first African-American in Dutchess County in that position. His familiarity with Poughkeepsie and its citizens served him well, enabling him to investigate and solve cases efficiently and quickly. Anytime he could offer his assistance to someone, he was more than willing to do so. Teddy served the citizens of Poughkeepsie for 34 years, finally retiring in 2009. Unwilling to completely leave law enforcement, he served as a detective with the Town of Fishkill Police Department thereafter until his passing.
Teddy had a deep love for the outdoors, spending much of his free time either hunting or fishing. He loved taking his boat to the Long Island Sound and out on the Hudson. He also loved to dance and listen to disco and R&B music from the 70's. He will long be remembered for his stories about his career cases and the wonderful people he encountered during his years of service.
Teddy is survived by his fiancé, Debbie Curran, his 3 daughters, Nicole Alston and her children Janae and Jace, Amy Alston Gray, her husband, Lloyd, and children Aubrey and Colton, and Amber Rennie and children Tiara, Nevaeh, Zyah, and Ezra, his sister, Katherine Alston, stepchildren, Krysta Curran-White, her husband, Arthur, and children Kaylee and Connor, Matthew Curran, his ex-wife and friend, Leslie Butler, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Teddy was larger than life, loved and respected by many. He will be long remembered as a dedicated and influential man who loved his family, friends and community.
Visitation will be held from 4pm to 8pm Wednesday February 26, 2020 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
Funeral Services will be held 11am Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Beulah Baptist Church Poughkeepsie, New York. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020