Theodore Vlamis
New Paltz - Theodore G. Vlamis, 70, of New Paltz, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Born June 2, 1949 in Andros,Greece, he was the son of the late George and Katina (Bliziotis) Vlamis.
Theodore immigrated to the US when he was barely 10 years old, flying over on the old Olympic Airways, known for playing Greek music and allowing dancing in the aisles. He made a life for himself here, eventually becoming the proprietor of his own establishment, the College Diner in New Paltz, NY.
Theodore worked very hard to achieve the American dream for himself and his family. He traveled the World cooking on ships before he found his home in New Paltz. He was a loving father to his 3 children as well as an amazing grandfather to his only grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Theodore was predeceased by his brother, Andreas Vlamis; his uncles, Stamatis Bliziotis, Anthony Bliziotis, Konstandinos Bliziotis, and his aunt, Maria Delagrammatika.
Survivors include his children, George T. Vlamis of New Paltz, NY, Nicholas T. Vlamis and his wife, Erin of Ticonderoga, NY, and Katrina T. Vlamis of Port Henry, NY; his brothers, Leonidas "Leo" Vlamis and his wife, Adrian of New Paltz, NY, and Demetrios Vlamis and his fiancé, Valerie Williams of Clintondale, NY, his grandchild, Theodore A. Vlamis of New Paltz, NY; his aunt, Eva Pertesis; and his sister in laws, Eleni Vlamis and Laurie Vlamis.
Friends may call on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY.
Prayers will be recited at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home and upon their conclusion, we will process to the Kisimis Greek Orthodox Church, 140 S. Grand Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, for a Funeral Ceremony.
Burial will follow at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Theodore with the arrangements. Anyone wishing to express condolences online please go to www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 23, 2019