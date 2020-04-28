|
|
Theodore W. Arrington
Poughkeepsie - Theodore W. Arrington, 66, of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away on April 20, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1953 in Manhattan, New York and raised by his mother, Geraldine Galloway-Frost.
Affectionately known as "Bigg Tree", he obtained his certification in Graphic Design from Mercy College in 1982 and his Associates Degree in Humanities in 1983. In 1989, Tree graduated with advanced standing from Marist College with a BSW, a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and a minor in Criminal Justice. In 1990, he graduated from Fordham University with a Masters in Psychology and Social Welfare. A year later he earned his Masters degree in Education Administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Graduate Leadership Academy.
Following his many collegiate accomplishments, Tree worked as an Academic Advisor at Marist College for 5 years, as Program Director at Mill Street Loft for 6 years. A Director of Youth Services for Pius XII Youth and Family Services for 7 years. He served the community as a Crisis Intervention Counselor at the Poughkeepsie High School. Tree, then became a social worker focusing on alternative education at the Poughkeepsie Middle School and at the Family Partnership Center. He continued his long career in the service of the youth of Poughkeepsie as the Dean of Students at the Circle of Courage Learning center for alternative education and special education students, and later as the Dean of students at the Poughkeepsie Middle School.
In 2008, Tree founded REAL Skills Network, Inc., an organization that provides after school and summer initiatives for Poughkeepsie youth. After 12 years, REAL Skills Network, Inc. provides a variety of initiatives for elementary, middle and high school students that promote academic progression and positive peer interactions.
Touching thousands through workshops and initiatives, REAL Skills Network, lnc. continues to be the largest alternative youth empowerment institution in the city of Poughkeepsie. His equation to building a strong community involved learning something new everyday. He believed the best way to learn is to teach, coining one of his most memorable phrases, "each one teach one."
Tree is survived by his father, Frederick Frost, wife of 45 years, Sharon Arrington-Styles, daughters, China-Briese and Torah-Chai, sons, Theron and Theodore Jr., grandchildren, Michael, James, Valarie, Trinity and Justin, nieces Johnna, Calais, Khristian, Satoria, Anastasia, nephews, Jason and Branden; God daughter, Rashida Hanley, as well as a host of loved ones and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Theodora Galloway, mother Geraldine Galloway-Frost and sister, Jasminn T. Emanuel.
A Family Final Farewell for Mr. Arrington will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Rev. James Hassel will officiate. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a reception will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020