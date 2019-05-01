Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Reposing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
38 Main Street
Highland, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church
Highland, NY
Theresa Ann Corso Obituary
Theresa Ann Corso

Milton, NY - Mrs. Theresa Ann Corso, of Milton, New York, passed away,

Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

A graduate of Dutchess Community College, a former employee of Central Hudson and IBM. Theresa, beloved mother of Ann Marie Scaturro and

Kimberly Ritchie; loving daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Thomas J. Currie; She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Corso, and four adoring grandchildren; Gabriella Scaturro, Thomas Scaturro, Juliana Ritchie & Caprina Ritchie.

Reposing at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland, on Thursday, May 2nd from 4pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in honor of Theresa at St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, Highland NY on May 3, 2019 10:00 a.m. An interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 1, 2019
