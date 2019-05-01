|
Theresa Ann Corso
Milton, NY - Mrs. Theresa Ann Corso, of Milton, New York, passed away,
Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
A graduate of Dutchess Community College, a former employee of Central Hudson and IBM. Theresa, beloved mother of Ann Marie Scaturro and
Kimberly Ritchie; loving daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Thomas J. Currie; She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Corso, and four adoring grandchildren; Gabriella Scaturro, Thomas Scaturro, Juliana Ritchie & Caprina Ritchie.
Reposing at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland, on Thursday, May 2nd from 4pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in honor of Theresa at St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, Highland NY on May 3, 2019 10:00 a.m. An interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 1, 2019