Theresa Ann Kemp
Winder, GA - Formerly of Beacon, NY
Theresa "Terry" Kemp (59) of Winder, Georgia, and longtime Beacon resident passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at home with her family after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born July 28th, 1959 in New Rochelle, New York, she was the daughter of the late William McClellan and Frances Vail. Her mother Frances survives in Jefferson, GA.
She married her husband Gary in April of 1982 in Mahopac, NY. Her husband survives at home in Winder.
Terry worked at Verizon Wireless as a Senior Executive Assistant for 36 years before retiring in 2014. She had earned her Bachelors Degree in 2002 from SUNY Empire State College. Terry loved shopping, especially for new purses. Her favorite place to be was at the beach in the Outer Banks, watching the wild horses roam and visiting the lighthouses. She adored her three Chihuahuas Chloe, Rocky and Daisy.
Terry is survived by her son Gary Jr., daughter and best friend Melissa Yazurlo and her husband Michael of Wappingers Falls. Terry also leaves behind a brother, two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends who loved her.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. There are no services planned and future arrangements to be made privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation or a local animal shelter.
Please contact Melissa Yazurlo for any information at (914) 475-3106.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 25, 2019