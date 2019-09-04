Services
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Martin de Porres
118 Cedar Valley Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
1921 - 2019
Salisbury, CT. - Theresa "Terry" Bittner, 97, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. She was born on September 18, 1921, in New York City, New York, to Patrick and Agnes Magurno. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold "Hal" Bittner whom she married on September 1, 1946, at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Terry attended St. Joachim School in Beacon, NY, and graduated from Wappingers High School. Prior to her marriage, she worked at Western Printing and Lithographing Company and Schatz Federal Bearing. She was a homemaker for the rest of her life, creating a beautiful home for Hal and their daughters. Her favorite role was that of "Grammy" to her six grandchildren who brought so much light and love into her life.

She is survived by her daughters: Gail (Frank) LaMantia, Pamela (Bill) Scarpero, and Patricia (Gene) Liguori; her granddaughters: Corey (Ryan) Holland, Katharine (Tony) Colucci, and Cassandra Liguori; her grandsons: Peter (Olga) Scarpero, Michael (Beth) Liguori, and Mark Liguori; and her great grandchildren: Emerald, Annabelle, and William Holland; Chloe and Brandon Colucci; Alexandra Scarpero; and Natalie Liguori.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Martin de Porres, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, 117 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please vivit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Noble Horizons who took such good care of Terry during the last years of her life. They showed her constant attentiveness, kindness, and respect. Memorial donations may be made out to Noble Horizons Christmas Fund and mailed to Noble Horizons, 17 Cobble Road, Salisbury, Connecticut 06068. Please put to the Attn.: Caroline Burchfield.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
