Poughkeepsie - Theresa L. Brandt, 82, died on September 18, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Sharon, CT on September 12, 1937, she was the daughter of Leonal and Louise (Masseo) Scutt. Theresa was raised in Poughkeepsie, and had lived in Little Falls and Jordanville, before returning to the area 16 years ago.
Theresa is survived by her daughter Nancy Brandt; her sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Ignatius Vecchi; her nieces and nephews Charles Cooper, Steve and Gloria Cooper, Alicia and James Kishbaugh, and Patricia Robinson; her great nieces and nephews Steven and Chad Cooper, Edward and Kyra Becker, and Alex Robinson; and her great, great nephew and niece, Alston and Aszlin Becker. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Leonal Scutt.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Lutheran Care Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center ER and ICU for their kindness and care of Theresa.
Theresa was buried privately on Saturday at St. Denis Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 23, 2019