Poughkeepsie - Theresa May Butler, 102 died December 18, 2019 at home in New Port Richey, Florida. Mrs. Butler had worked at FW Woolworth's, United Cleaners and Gladmore Cleaners in Poughkeepsie, NY. After her retirement, she moved to New Port Richey, Florida, where she had lived for the past 25 years. Mrs. Butler was born in Millbrook, NY on May, 25, 1917, the daughter of Edgar and Clara Cole. She attended Millbrook schools. She married Ralph V. Butler on June 18, 1938 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, in Poughkeepsie. Mr. Butler passed away in September, 2005. For many years she was active at Saint Paul's Episcopal church. She was Senior Warden and helped run the Buy-Rite thrift store. She also helped run the church dinners. Survivors include: Louis J. Ferruzzi (son in law) of Trinity, FL. a grandson and his wife, Matthew & Alice Ferruzzi of Evanston, IL Her only daughter Linda Butler Ferruzzi, passed away January 2019.

Calling hours will held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 am -12 noon at the Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:30 pm from St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 161 Mansion St., Poughkeepsie. Burial will follow in Verbank Cemetery, Verbank, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 161 Mansion Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or Pasco County Hospice, 6801 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653.

Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2019
