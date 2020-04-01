|
|
Theresa DiCasoli
LaGrangeville - Theresa R. DiCasoli, formerly of the Town of Poughkeepsie, died on March 31, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Theresa was the daughter of the late James and Susan Bruno. She retired as a secretary from IBM in Poughkeepsie. She was a parishioner of St. Martin de Porres Church.
Theresa was predeceased by her husband Paul E. DiCasoli. Survivors include her daughters, Connie (Jack) Orbik of Poughquag, and Paula (Mark) Steenbergen of LaGrangeville; her granddaughters, Lauren Wright Fahid (Michael) of Queens, Meghan Wright of Brooklyn, Jessica and Victoria Steenbergen of LaGrangeville; her grandson, Zachary Steenbergen of LaGrangeville; and her great-granddaughter, Jordyn Capobianco of Queens.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Martin de Porres Church in the future. Private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Queens. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gordon Wright Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Elwood Osterhoadt, 112 Cavo Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Please visit Theresa's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020