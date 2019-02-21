|
|
Theresa Elizabeth Ryan
Highland - Theresa E. Ryan-Thorn, 92, a longtime resident of Clintondale, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. The daughter of the late Charles L. Jones and Mary Ann (McGinn) Jones, she was born on September 13, 1926 in Middletown. She married Charles W. Ryan in Marlboro on April 20, 1946, who predeceased her in 1972.
Terry was a 1944 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, her yearbook noting," Terry is a femme with form, who is always surrounded by a crowd; possessing pep, vigor, and vim." After high school, she was employed by NY Telephone in Newburgh as a Switch Operator. Terry was an avid bowler, loved to crochet, and play Bingo. She enjoyed singing and was broadcast with her sister, Sally, on WGNY in the 1930's.
Theresa is survived by her devoted partner of 44 years, Floyd Thorn, Jr., her son Dennis Ryan of Oregon, daughters Shelley (Steven) Turk of Highland, Kelley (Frank) Reilly of South Glens Falls, Kevin (Mary Beth) Thorn of Maryland, Sandra Thorn of Maryland, grandchildren; Mitchell, Gregory, Jamaal, Bianca (Juan Manuel), Stephen, Samantha, Stefanie, Regan, Christopher, Robert, and Roman, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. In addition, Theresa was predeceased by her son, Charles E. Ryan, granddaughter, Sharon Renee Ryan, and daughters-in-law, Bonnie Ryan and Denise Ryan. Theresa was the remaining sibling of ten to reunite with her sisters and brother.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to Hospice and the staff of Wingate who so lovingly cared for Theresa.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24th, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Sutton Funeral Home on Crescent Avenue in Clintondale, NY. Burial and graveside service will take place in Lloyd Union Cemetery, 841 New Paltz Road, Highland, NY on Monday, February 25th, at 11:00am.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 21, 2019