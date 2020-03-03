|
|
Theresa F. Dombroski
Poughkeepsie, New York - Theresa F. Dombroski, 91 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away at her residence on Monday, March 2, 2020.Theresa was born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on December 22, 1928 to the late Joseph Majkowski and Helen Wezkiewicz. She married Edward L. Dombroski on June 16, 1951 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Brooklyn, NY. He predeceased her on February 4, 2013.
A local resident since 1955, Theresa was a retired Secretary for the NYS Parole Office. She was a past member of the Polish Club and a member of Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. Theresa loved to sew and make Rosaries for the Missions.
Theresa was survived by her daughters, Terri Meenagh of Poughkeepsie, NY, Barbara Dombroski of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Laurie and Bill Wajda of Staatsburg, NY, son Richard and Carol Dombroski of Apex, NC, grandchildren Lisa, Kristin, Michael (Ashley) Dombroski,
Claire, Abigail, Natalie and Sean Wajda, Beth (Robert) and Tiffany (Chris) Bertuzzi, Michelle Castallano, Maureen, Timothy (Kaya), Liam (Chelsea) Meenagh. There are also 9 great grandchildren with 2 on the way as well as sister Pauline Paluszek of Florida. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by daughter Elaine Castellano.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY. Memorial donations can be made to the in memory of the Dombroski family, 121 Executive Drive, Suite 200, New Windsor, NY 12553 or visit dcrcoc.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020