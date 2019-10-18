|
Theresa Guarino
Beacon - Theresa Mary Guarino, a resident of Dutchess County since 1957 and formerly of the Bronx, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Fishkill. She was 87.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Fannie (Falconio) DeLuise, she was born in the Bronx on March 2, 1932. Theresa worked as a Union Shop Steward for Johnson Controls in Hopewell Junction. After 34 years of service, she retired in 2006. She enjoyed spending time with her family, she will be remembered for her love of the NY Yankees and her stellar cleaning skills. She especially loved making and distributing her famous Christmas cookies to everyone.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Garrison & her husband Pete of New Windsor; her daughter, Theresa Cuchelo & her husband Eric of Fishkill; her son, Vincent Guarino of Hopewell Junction; her grandchildren: Jessica Hartrum & her husband Lou of Mount Marion, C.J. Garrison of New Windsor, Sarah Guarino of Philadelphia, PA, and Melissa Guarino of Queens; her great-grandsons, Dylan & Louis Hartrum of Mount Marion; her brother, Joseph DeLuise & his wife Joyce of Fishkill; and many other loving relatives & friends.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents, three brothers: Louis DeLuise (2009), Pasquale DeLuise (1995), Daniel DeLuise (2017), as well as her daughter-in-law, Lori Guarino (2010).
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22 in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9, Fishkill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org).
For online tributes, please visit Theresa's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019