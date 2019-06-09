Theresa J. Ostrander



Walnut Creek, CA - Theresa "Tes" J. Ostrander passed away peacefully in the company of family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Walnut Creek, California. She was 91 years old. A resident of Poughkeepsie for 89 years, in 2017 Tes moved west to play with her granddaughters in the California sun.



Daughter of the late Roland and Lucy Baker, she was born on January 30, 1928. On June 25, 1950 she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" S. Ostrander at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Poughkeepsie. Bob passed away on October 8, 1997.



Following graduation from Arlington High School, Tes worked at Central Hudson in Poughkeepsie before starting a family. Tes was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who valued family above all. She enjoyed watching her Yankees baseball and was a voracious knitter, known for knitting countless Christmas stockings, winter hats and sweaters for family and friends alike.



Throughout her life, Tes was an enthusiastic volunteer in her community. She was an active member of the Arlington Fire District Auxiliary in her early years. More recently, Tes spent 17 years serving children as a teacher's assistant at St. Martin de Porres Catholic School in Poughkeepsie.



Survivors include her daughter, Beth Keeler and her husband, Kerry, of Highland, New York; her son Robert Ostrander and daughter-in-law, Madeline Ostrander of Pleasant Hill, California; her two grandchildren, Paige and Bridget Ostrander; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband Bob, Tes was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Cross.



A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, June 11 at the mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, South Avenue in Poughkeepsie.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Martin de Porres Catholic School, 122 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, Attention: Kathy Leahy, Principal. Funds will be directed to a scholarship fund.