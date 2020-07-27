Theresa Jane Thompson
Amenia - Theresa J. Thompson, 88, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. Mrs. Thompson was a Secretary at the Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY. Mrs. Thompson was a longtime parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY.
Born on October 15, 1931 in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Agnes R. (Walsh) Mahoney. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son, Ross H. Fleury, Jr. and his wife, Dena VanVoorhis, of Sharon, CT; a daughter, Renee M. Sartori and her husband, Thomas, of Lakeville, CT and a sister, Mary Ellen Proper of Amenia, NY. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Sierra Fleury and Gabrielle and Landon Sartori; several great grandchildren; a nephew, Raymond Proper, Jr. of Amenia and a niece, Barbara Cummings and her family, of Jackson Beach, FL.
A memorial mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia. Memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 or Noble Horizons, 17 Cobble Rd, Salisbury, CT 06068. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com