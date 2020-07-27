1/1
Theresa Jane Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Jane Thompson

Amenia - Theresa J. Thompson, 88, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. Mrs. Thompson was a Secretary at the Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY. Mrs. Thompson was a longtime parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY.

Born on October 15, 1931 in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Agnes R. (Walsh) Mahoney. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son, Ross H. Fleury, Jr. and his wife, Dena VanVoorhis, of Sharon, CT; a daughter, Renee M. Sartori and her husband, Thomas, of Lakeville, CT and a sister, Mary Ellen Proper of Amenia, NY. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Sierra Fleury and Gabrielle and Landon Sartori; several great grandchildren; a nephew, Raymond Proper, Jr. of Amenia and a niece, Barbara Cummings and her family, of Jackson Beach, FL.

A memorial mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia. Memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 or Noble Horizons, 17 Cobble Rd, Salisbury, CT 06068. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hufcut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved